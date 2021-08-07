Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.29. Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 267,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.