Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.29. Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Avista alerts:

NYSE AVA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. 267,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,513. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.