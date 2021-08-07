AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 million-$35.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.85 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTI. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of AXTI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.69 million, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

