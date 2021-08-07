B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CDR opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $248.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

