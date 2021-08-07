B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.90

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 936543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTO. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.37.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468.

B2Gold Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.