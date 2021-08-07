Badger DAO Reaches Market Cap of $251.76 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 114.7% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $251.76 million and $309.18 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.21 or 0.00057449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.13 or 0.00859303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00099477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,985,329 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

