BAE Systems (LON:BA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 581.14 ($7.59). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 576.40 ($7.53), with a volume of 4,830,755 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 540.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

BAE Systems Company Profile (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

