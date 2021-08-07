Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,751,692. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

