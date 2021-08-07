Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%.

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.49. 3,961,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.