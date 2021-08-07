Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) & Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Head to Head Analysis

Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and Spirit AeroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A Spirit AeroSystems -27.23% -64.00% -8.54%

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and Spirit AeroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spirit AeroSystems $3.40 billion 1.31 -$865.70 million ($5.72) -7.40

Ballistic Recovery Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit AeroSystems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ballistic Recovery Systems and Spirit AeroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit AeroSystems 0 2 11 0 2.85

Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus price target of $49.54, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Spirit AeroSystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit AeroSystems is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit AeroSystems has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems beats Ballistic Recovery Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballistic Recovery Systems

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams. The Propulsion Systems segment offers nacelles, including thrust reversers; struts/pylons; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs; and related spares, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

