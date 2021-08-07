bAlpha Market Cap Hits $598,674.83 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $598,674.83 and approximately $1.12 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.26 or 0.00076418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.27 or 0.00880560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00100312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041498 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,999 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.