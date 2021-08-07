Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

