Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.97. The stock had a trading volume of 624,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,368. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

