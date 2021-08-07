Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 36.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 55.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 27.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

