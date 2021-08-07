Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Get Bankinter alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bankinter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.