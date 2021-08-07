Barclays Increases Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KWS. Shore Capital downgraded Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,808 ($36.69) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,608.80.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

