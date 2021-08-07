Barclays Increases Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $111.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $104.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCOR. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $99.79. The company had a trading volume of 561,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,273. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $108.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,344,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,306,000.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

