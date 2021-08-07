Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

