Barclays Trims Glencore (LON:GLEN) Target Price to GBX 350

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 325.40 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £43.36 billion and a PE ratio of -31.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 317.84. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

