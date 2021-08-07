Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of B stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $49.87. 86,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,616. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.
