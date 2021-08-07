Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $49.87. 86,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,616. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

