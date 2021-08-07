Barrington Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ExlService in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $118.56 on Thursday. ExlService has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

