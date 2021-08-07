Base Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 68.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $371,592.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00006211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00861629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00100094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041067 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 778,239 coins and its circulating supply is 574,817 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.