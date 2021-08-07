Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.33 ($93.33).

Basf stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of 26.80. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €66.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

