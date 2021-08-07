Basid Coin (BASID) Market Cap Tops $74.97 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $74.97 million and $4.18 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00056073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00863304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00096388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 760,578,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

