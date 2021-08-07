Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Announces Earnings Results

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BXRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 1,544,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

