Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €75.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.36 ($116.89).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €82.12 ($96.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.72.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.