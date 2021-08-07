BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$63.71. 1,895,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$64.03. The stock has a market cap of C$57.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

