BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.14.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching C$63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.55. The company has a market cap of C$57.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$64.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.99%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

