Beach Point Capital Management LP Buys 329,994 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 68.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 813,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,994 shares during the quarter. MoneyGram International comprises about 1.4% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $4,618,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,942,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,681,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 19,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 497,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,885. The stock has a market cap of $929.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

