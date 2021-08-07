Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BECN. Loop Capital increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.