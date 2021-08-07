Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 138.80 ($1.81). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.81), with a volume of 71,040 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £205.27 million and a P/E ratio of 1,350.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.00%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.