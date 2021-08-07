Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.370-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Belden also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.37-4.57 EPS.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 132,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.