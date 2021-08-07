Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 186 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 317.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 392.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EWGS opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

