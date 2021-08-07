Berry Data (BRY) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.18 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded up 91.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00158636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,651.83 or 0.99864654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00811167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

