Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,260 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,787 shares of company stock valued at $21,669,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

