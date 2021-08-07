Bezant Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Bezant has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $223.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.79 or 0.00863348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00100068 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00040674 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

