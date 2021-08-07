Bfsg LLC Invests $866,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,638. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

