Bfsg LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. 961,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,130. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

