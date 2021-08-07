Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of -0.35.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

