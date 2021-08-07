BiFi Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $367,278.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00035122 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00274384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00032038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

