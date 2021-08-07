BIKI Market Capitalization Achieves $4.03 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BIKI has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. BIKI has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $385,706.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

