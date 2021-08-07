Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $418,380.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $418,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $416,660.00.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total value of $404,400.00.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total value of $366,720.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $372,060.00.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $293,260.00.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.46 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $211.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
