Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $418,380.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $418,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $416,660.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total value of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total value of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $293,260.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.46 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $211.85.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

