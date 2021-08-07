BillionHappiness (BHC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for $46.23 or 0.00104415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BillionHappiness has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $45,341.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BillionHappiness has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,327 coins. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

BillionHappiness Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BillionHappiness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BillionHappiness using one of the exchanges listed above.

