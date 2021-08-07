Bio-Path (BPTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BPTH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 68,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,583. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $47.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 1,976.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Bio-Path worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

