Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Raised to $540.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $480.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $481.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $451.58. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $504.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

