BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $375.37 and last traded at $388.83. 116,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,775,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.44.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.
The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after purchasing an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
