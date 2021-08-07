BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $375.37 and last traded at $388.83. 116,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,775,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.88.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after purchasing an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

