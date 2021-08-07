BitcoinZ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,293.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $4,293.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.00305424 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00152012 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002878 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars.

