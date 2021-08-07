BitGreen Market Cap Achieves $2.93 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.93 million and $12,541.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00034872 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00272489 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00032005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005936 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

