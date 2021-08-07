Bithao (BHAO) Trading 9.2% Lower This Week

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. Bithao has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.52 or 0.00863797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00100237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00040979 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

