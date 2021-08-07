BitWhite (BTW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $110,137.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $112,505.49 and approximately $110,137.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

